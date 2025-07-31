Cwm LLC Buys 5,941 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 391.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 420,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 179,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $427.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.79. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $667.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.00 million.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

