Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

