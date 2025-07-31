Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Galilei Investment Office LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Galilei Investment Office LLP now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,810,000. Finally, Daido Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daido Life Insurance Co. now owns 142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $583.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $561.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.54. The company has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $587.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

