Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $51.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

