Dearborn Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

