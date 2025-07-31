Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 389,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,549,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 213,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.