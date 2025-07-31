Dearborn Partners LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.