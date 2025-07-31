Dearborn Partners LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after buying an additional 733,309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after buying an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,963,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after buying an additional 112,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $294.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

