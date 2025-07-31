Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 146,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

