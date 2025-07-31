Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 28.6%

Shares of IDV opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

