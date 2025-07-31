Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $252,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 123,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 159,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.