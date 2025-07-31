Eastern Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 595.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.8468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

