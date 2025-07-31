Eastern Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,863 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $65.24 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

