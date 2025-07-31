Eastern Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 201,438 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

