Eastern Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 152,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $198.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

