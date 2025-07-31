Eastern Bank Sells 19,086 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,670,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after buying an additional 160,353 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,472 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 633,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

