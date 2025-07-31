Eastern Bank Sells 3,223 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

