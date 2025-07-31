Eastern Bank Sells 3,918 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IVW stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $114.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.