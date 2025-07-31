Eastern Bank Sells 461 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the last quarter. Pandi LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $568,943,000. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $515,037,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $583.21 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $587.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.45 and a 200-day moving average of $538.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.