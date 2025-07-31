Eastern Bank Sells 668 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.