Eastern Bank Takes Position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Flowserve by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

