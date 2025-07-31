Eastern Bank Trims Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,640 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.37 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
