Eastern Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

