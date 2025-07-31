EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

