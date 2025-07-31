Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Element Solutions by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

ESI opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

