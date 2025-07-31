Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after acquiring an additional 908,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,408 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

