Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7,449.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 36,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $89.87. The company has a market cap of $238.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

