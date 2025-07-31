Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 12,257 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.35% of Service Corporation International worth $40,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 20.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 136.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 451,068 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Service Corporation International’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,651.72. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

