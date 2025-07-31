Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $65,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $206.76 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

