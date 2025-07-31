Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 287.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

FVAL stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $983.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.