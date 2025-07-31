Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 9,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 133,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 65,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.