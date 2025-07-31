Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Stake in Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Income Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 789,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKT opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Blackrock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

