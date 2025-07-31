Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 26.8% during the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

