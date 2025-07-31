Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

