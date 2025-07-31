Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBH. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

