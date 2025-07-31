Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,413 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 133,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PMX opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.