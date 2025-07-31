Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.10 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:TME opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $26.20 target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

