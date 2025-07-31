Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,182 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.79% of Inv Vk Mun Opp worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 187,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 117,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

