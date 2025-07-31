Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 211.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

SPXC stock opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

