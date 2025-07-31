Fiera Capital Corp Sells 12,176 Shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.