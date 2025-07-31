Fiera Capital Corp Sells 19,200 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 327,419 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 133.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 202,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 17.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 303,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 88,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLE opened at $9.76 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

