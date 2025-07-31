Fiera Capital Corp Sells 25,577 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

