Fiera Capital Corp Sells 27,092 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1,054.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 342,694 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 157,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

VKI stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

