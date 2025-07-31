Fiera Capital Corp Sells 27,292 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 612,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 313,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PCK opened at $5.25 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

