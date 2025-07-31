Fiera Capital Corp Sells 275 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

