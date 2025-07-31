Financial Comparison: Singularity Future Technology (SGLY) & Its Rivals

Volatility and Risk

Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology’s peers have a beta of -13.69, indicating that their average share price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -171.18% -33.42% -21.67% Singularity Future Technology Competitors -268.93% -105.30% -20.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $3.14 million -$5.11 million -1.10 Singularity Future Technology Competitors $1.20 billion $32.01 million -17.64

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Singularity Future Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology. Singularity Future Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Singularity Future Technology peers beat Singularity Future Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services. The company is also involved in purchase and sale of crypto mining machines. It serves the steel companies and e-commerce businesses. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

