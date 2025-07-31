First Foundation Advisors Takes $94,000 Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 745,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,661 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 20,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 847,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 843,716 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 685,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECC. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE ECC opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $530.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Eagle Point Credit had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -420.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

