First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

