First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $694.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $701.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

