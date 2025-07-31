First National Trust Co Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after purchasing an additional 584,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,356 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $312.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

